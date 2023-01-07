Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 647.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $630.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

