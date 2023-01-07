Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

