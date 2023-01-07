Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

NYSE:CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.38. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

