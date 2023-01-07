Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

