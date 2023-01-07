Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and have sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $246.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

