Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

CAG stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

