Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 29439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

