ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

COP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

