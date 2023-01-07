Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of EPA RI opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($144.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.58.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

