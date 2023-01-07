Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.