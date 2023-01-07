Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,800

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

