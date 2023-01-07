CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. CrowdStrike traded as low as $94.97 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 71694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

