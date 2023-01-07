CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $121.01. 6,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 382,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

