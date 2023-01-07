D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 19,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.5 %

PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

