D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

