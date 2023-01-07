Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dalata Hotel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of DLTTF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.
