Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,236 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 236,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

