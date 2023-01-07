Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 242,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Datadog by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $64.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,282.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

