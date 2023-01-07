David Davies Buys 6,942 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider David Davies purchased 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.24 ($6,021.98).

Petrofac Trading Up 3.1 %

LON:PFC opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £393.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.84. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 62.70 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.20 ($1.94).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

