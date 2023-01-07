Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Jonestrading upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.18. 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

