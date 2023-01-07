Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

