Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

