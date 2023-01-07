EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,506 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.43, for a total value of 11,189.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 981,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,294,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 7.70 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of 5.87 and a one year high of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.39.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.77.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
