EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,506 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.43, for a total value of 11,189.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 981,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,294,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 7.70 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of 5.87 and a one year high of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.77.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

