Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $25,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

