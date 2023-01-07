Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.