Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.34 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

