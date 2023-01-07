Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,531 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

NYSE AAP opened at $154.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $244.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

