Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,063 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

