FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 6.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 47,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,180,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

