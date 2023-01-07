FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 6.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 47,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,180,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
FIGS Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.