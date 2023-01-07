First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,348,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,583,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,905,000 after acquiring an additional 707,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.