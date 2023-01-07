Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

