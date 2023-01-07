Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $39.80. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 48,304 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.