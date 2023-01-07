FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million.

National CineMedia Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NCMI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.