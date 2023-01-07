FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.6 %
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.