FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

