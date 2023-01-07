FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Increased by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.99 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

