FY2022 EPS Estimates for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Backblaze in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million.

Backblaze Trading Up 2.2 %

BLZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.43. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 3.82 and a 52 week high of 16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.