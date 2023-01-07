FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Boosted by William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

