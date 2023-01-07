Glen Suarez Buys 23,375 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Glen Suarez purchased 23,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($119,972.89).
Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 1.9 %
LON:IEM opened at GBX 428 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.71. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 426.56.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
