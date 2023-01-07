Glen Suarez Buys 23,375 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Glen Suarez purchased 23,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($119,972.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:IEM opened at GBX 428 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.71. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 426.56.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.