good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.75. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.