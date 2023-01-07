Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

