Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE EPR opened at $37.10 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.