Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

MKSI opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

