Hancock Whitney Corp Has $834,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896,751 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

