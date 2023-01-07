Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.9 %

AEP stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

