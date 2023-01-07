Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bread Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
Bread Financial stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
