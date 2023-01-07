Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.