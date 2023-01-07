Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,589 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

