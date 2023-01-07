Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,120 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 3.7 %

Dover stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

