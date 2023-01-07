Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,093 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

PFE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

