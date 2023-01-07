Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,110 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,821,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

