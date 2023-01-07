Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,413 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.